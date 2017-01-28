High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Berkeley

Hilton Head Island 37, Berkeley 35: Kamryn Jackson shook off a sore wrist to score 14 points as the Seahawks moved alongside Berkeley for the Region 8-4A lead.
The Seahawks (11-9, 5-1) played long stretches without both Jackson and Chynna Sneed, who missed most of the second half after taking an elbow to the face while battling for a rebound.
“Those girls played through pain because they knew their team needed them,” coach Sean Rochester said. “It says a lot about their character and toughness.”
Austin Seelbach and Da’Nesha Miller contributed six points apiece for Hilton Head. Alayah Jones led Berkeley with 12 points, but top scorer Jamia Gadsden was held to just four by some tough defense from Hilton Head’s Trinity Feltner.
