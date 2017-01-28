High school basketball result: Beaufort boys vs. R.B. Stall

Beaufort 79, R.B. Stall 73: Matt Garay scored 22 points to lead four Eagles in double figures, as Beaufort made a first-quarter scoring blitz hold up.
The Eagles raced out to a 24-7 advantage after the opening period and led by 13 at halftime as Stall constantly chipped away at the margin.
Kendrick Dopson tossed in 14 points and Monty White had 13 for the Eagles (10-7, 4-2), who notched their third straight win and stand one game out of the Region 8-4A lead. Zeke Miller added 10 points and Orion Murray posted nine.
