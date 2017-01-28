High school basketball result: HHCA boys vs. Bethesda Academy

Hilton Head Christian 39, Bethesda Academy 37: Floyd Hargrove’s two free throws with five seconds remaining broke a tie, lifting the Eagles to a hard-fought road victory with just seven players in uniform.
Hargrove’s free throws capped an 18-point performance as the only HHCA player in double figures. He also added four assists for the Eagles (7-10), while Cole Webster grabbed 11 rebounds.
“We played our best defensive game of the season and shot a fairly high percentage tonight,” HHCA coach Mac Tamminen said. “When we do this, we can be competitive with anyone in the region.”
