January 28, 2017 1:24 PM

High school basketball result: HHCA boys vs. Bethesda Academy

Hilton Head Christian 39, Bethesda Academy 37: Floyd Hargrove’s two free throws with five seconds remaining broke a tie, lifting the Eagles to a hard-fought road victory with just seven players in uniform.

Hargrove’s free throws capped an 18-point performance as the only HHCA player in double figures. He also added four assists for the Eagles (7-10), while Cole Webster grabbed 11 rebounds.

“We played our best defensive game of the season and shot a fairly high percentage tonight,” HHCA coach Mac Tamminen said. “When we do this, we can be competitive with anyone in the region.”

Bluffton's Jermaine Patterson nets 43 in loss to Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Sports Videos