High school basketball result: John Paul II boys vs. Colleton Prep

John Paul II 49, Colleton Prep 34: Karl Johnson scored 16 points as the Golden Warriors rebounded strongly from a loss to Bethesda Academy.
Rashad Battiste added 14 points for John Paul II (15-5), while Nyleem Wright tossed in nine.
January 28, 2017 12:16 PM
