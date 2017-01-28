High School Basketball

January 28, 2017 12:16 PM

High school basketball result: John Paul II boys vs. Colleton Prep

Posted by Jeff Shain

John Paul II 49, Colleton Prep 34: Karl Johnson scored 16 points as the Golden Warriors rebounded strongly from a loss to Bethesda Academy.

Rashad Battiste added 14 points for John Paul II (15-5), while Nyleem Wright tossed in nine.

