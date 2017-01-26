Bobcats to promote cancer awareness at Saturday’s home basketball

Bluffton High will use Saturday’s girls’ basketball contest against Wade Hampton to promote cancer awareness, asking fans to bring donated goods that will be used to create care packages for local chemotherapy patients.
Among the items sought: Hand sanitizer, lotion and bubble bath, mouthwash, packs of gum, hard candy, blankets, crossword puzzles and magazines.
Tipoff is set for 2 p.m., and the Bobcats are asking fans to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness or gold to support childhood cancer awareness.
