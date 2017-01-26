High School Basketball

January 26, 2017 5:00 PM

Whale Branch boys jump to 5th in latest Class 2A basketball poll

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Whale Branch, which has won nine of its past 10 games, has jumped to No.5 in this week’s Class 2A boys’ rankings by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

The Warriors (14-5) saw an eight-game winning streak snapped with a loss to No.3 Burke last Friday, before rebounding to beat Woodland on Tuesday. Three of Whale Branch’s losses have come to teams in higher classifications.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville (12-5) is eighth in the Class 3A rankings, taking a four-game winning streak into Friday’s visit from May River.

The girls’ rankings find two area teams among the top 10 in Class 3A – No.7 Battery Creek (11-4) and No.9 Ridgeland-Hardeeville (12-5).

High School Basketball

