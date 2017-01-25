High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls at Beaufort

Hilton Head Island 51, Beaufort 41: The Seahawks provided yet another second-half comeback, taking advantage of Terrayah Williams’ foul trouble to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit with 34 points after the break.
Da’Nesha Miller scored 13 points to pace Hilton Head (10-9, 4-1 region), which found its rhythm after Williams fouled out. The Seahawks took control by outscoring Beaufort 18-4 in the third quarter.
“Terrayah Williams is as good of shot blocker as you’ll find around here,” Seahawks coach Sean Rochester said. “It seemed like she blocked every shot we challenged her with in the first half. But we knew we had to keep attacking her and get fouls on her to win.”
Miley Ray, Trinity Feltner and Kamryn Jackson added nine points each for Hilton Head.
