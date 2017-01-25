High School Basketball

January 25, 2017 11:02 AM

High school basketball result: Hilton Head Prep boys at HHCA

Hilton Head Prep 63, Hilton Head Christian 27: Haddith Stewart scored 17 points and the Dolphins put on the defensive clamps in the opening half on the way to their ninth consecutive victory.

The Dolphins (14-2) held an injury-thinned HHCA lineup to just seven points in the first half, racing out to a 40-7 advantage at intermission.

Javonne Watson added 12 points for Prep, which also remained unbeaten in seven region contests.

“HHCA has a lot of injuries,” Dolphins coach Jerry Faulkner noted. “I thought our four seniors – Ben Jackson, Mac Orie, Rodney Sturgis and Javonne Waston – showed great leadership.”

