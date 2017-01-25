High School Basketball

January 25, 2017 10:32 AM

High school basketball result: Bluffton girls at May River

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton 39, May River 24: Judaah Mitchel scored 14 points and the Bobcats held May River to single digits in each of the final three quarters.

Casey Sullivan paced May River with nine points.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bluffton's Jermaine Patterson nets 43 in loss to Ridgeland-Hardeeville

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos