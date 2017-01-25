High school basketball result: Bluffton girls at May River

Bluffton 39, May River 24: Judaah Mitchel scored 14 points and the Bobcats held May River to single digits in each of the final three quarters.
Casey Sullivan paced May River with nine points.
January 25, 2017 10:32 AM
