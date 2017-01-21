High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls at R.B. Stall

Hilton Head Island 50, Stall 47 (OT): The Seahawks stormed back from a double-digit deficit for the second time this week, forcing the extra session before emerging with a victory that solidified second place in Region 8-4A.
Kamryn Jackson scored 17 points and freshman Miley Ray added a season-best 16 as the Seahawks (9-9), down to just six rotation players because of the flu and a concussion, tallied their third win in four region outings.
“We haven’t beaten Stall since the seniors were freshmen,” Seahawks coach Sean Rochester said. “One thing these girls have proven is that they never, ever quit until the last second comes off the clock. I wouldn’t advise our fans to leave our games early.”
Trinity Feltner added seven points for the Seahawks, while Da’Nesha Miller tossed in six.
