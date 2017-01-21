High school basketball result: HH Prep boys at Beaufort Academy

Hilton Head Prep 62, Beaufort Academy 40: Haddith Stewart scored 24 points as the Dolphins overcame an early eight-point deficit to pull away for their eighth consecutive victory.
Prep (13-2, 6-0 region) limited Beaufort Academy to just five points in the third quarter to turn a 24-23 halftime lead into a 10-point advantage. A 24-point outburst in the final quarter allowed the Dolphins to race away.
“Being down on the road early and to come out with this kind of win really shows the character of our team,” said Prep coach Jerry Faulkner.
Javonne Watson tossed in 15 points for the Dolphins and Mac Orie added 11. Kevin Williams paced the Eagles (9-4, 4-3) with 13 points and Luke Harper had eight.
