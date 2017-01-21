High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island boys at R.B. Stall

Stall 61, Hilton Head Island 60 (OT): Josef Buford’s free throw with three seconds left in the extra session lifted the Warriors to victory.
The Seahawks had tied the game 60-60 on Trevor Wright’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left. Stall worked the ball to Buford along the baseline, where his drive was met by a blocking call against Hilton Head Island.
After the free throw, Wright’s halfcourt heave at the buzzer sailed right of the rim.
Tywuan Pope paced the Seahawks with 12 points, while Wright and Bryce Singleton each tossed in 10. Buford finished with 22 points to lead Stall.
