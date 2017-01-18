High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Colleton County

Hilton Head Island 45, Colleton County 43: Chynna Sneed put back an offensive rebound for the decisive points, completing the Seahawks’ furious comeback from a 12-point halftime deficit.
The Seahawks (8-9, 2-1 region) trailed 27-15 at intermission before making a defensive adjustment that also found Sneed at the center of the mix.
With Sneed given the primary defensive assignment on Jasmine Staley, Colleton County’s top scorer went from scoring 16 points in the opening half to just seven after the break.
“We felt like Chynna Sneed’s strength and foot speed be a better matchup,” coach Sean Rochester said, “and the other girls provided a lot of help away from the ball.”
Kamryn Jackson led the Seahawks with 19 points, while Miley Ray tossed in 11 and Sneed finished with nine.
