High School Basketball

January 18, 2017 4:35 PM

High school basketball results: Beaufort Academy boys at HHCA

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian 63, Beaufort Academy 54: John Blackshire’s 16 points led four HHCA players in double figures as the Eagles overcame an eight-point deficit midway through the second half.

Brennan Studenc added 12 points for HHCA (6-8), which is unbeaten in three region outings. John Burke and Floyd Hargrove chipped in with 10 points apiece.

Beaufort Academy, with Izell Sutton running the team as coach Chip Dinkins’ continues to recover from heart surgery, saw a six-game winning streak snapped.

High School Basketball

Sports Videos