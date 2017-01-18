High School Basketball

January 18, 2017 4:32 PM

High school basketball result: John Paul II girls at Thomas Heyward

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Thomas Heyward 61, John Paul II 36: Jamie Davis scored 16 points and Ellie Bryan added 14 as the Rebels got back on the winning track after absorbing just their second loss in last week’s showdown against Hilton Head Christian.

Alayna Delong and Ivy Bryan chipped in eight points apiece for the Rebels (15-2), who used a 21-2 scoring spree in the third quarter to take control.

Abigail Barker tallied nine points to lead John Paul II, which suffered its fifth consecutive loss. Lexie McIntosh tossed in eight points.

High School Basketball

