High School Basketball

January 18, 2017 4:30 PM

High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Colleton County

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Colleton County 66, Hilton Head Island 65 (OT): De’iajae Ferguson hit a running floater as time expired as the Cougars emerged on top after a back-and-forth final minute of regulation and overtime.

Hayden Schwartz had given the Seahawks a 65-64 advantage with seven seconds left when he finished off a Hilton Head fast break off a missed Colleton County free throw. Ferguson, though, took the inbound pass and dribbled the length of the court to launch the winner.

Schwartz, Tywuan Pope and Bryce Singleton each scored 14 points to pace the Seahawks (7-9, 0-3 region). Nyeem Green led Colleton County with 16 points, while Ferguson finished with 15.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bluffton's Jermaine Patterson nets 43 in loss to Ridgeland-Hardeeville

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos