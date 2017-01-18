High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Colleton County

Colleton County 66, Hilton Head Island 65 (OT): De’iajae Ferguson hit a running floater as time expired as the Cougars emerged on top after a back-and-forth final minute of regulation and overtime.
Hayden Schwartz had given the Seahawks a 65-64 advantage with seven seconds left when he finished off a Hilton Head fast break off a missed Colleton County free throw. Ferguson, though, took the inbound pass and dribbled the length of the court to launch the winner.
Schwartz, Tywuan Pope and Bryce Singleton each scored 14 points to pace the Seahawks (7-9, 0-3 region). Nyeem Green led Colleton County with 16 points, while Ferguson finished with 15.
