High school basketball result: Beaufort girls vs. Berkeley

Berkeley 50, Beaufort 24: Terrayah Williams scored 10 points as the Eagles struggled with cold shooting from the outset.
Imari Smalls added seven points for Beaufort (10-7, 0-3 region), which managed just six first-half points.
January 18, 2017 4:21 PM
