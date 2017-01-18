High school basketball result: Beaufort boys vs. Berkeley

Berkeley 47, Beaufort 44: A Berkeley 3-pointer swished through at the buzzer to deny the Eagles a chance at overtime.
Monty White, Zeke Miller and Matt Garay each tallied 11 points to pace the Eagles (7-7, 1-2 region).
January 18, 2017 4:16 PM
