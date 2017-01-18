High School Basketball

January 18, 2017 4:16 PM

High school basketball result: Beaufort boys vs. Berkeley

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Berkeley 47, Beaufort 44: A Berkeley 3-pointer swished through at the buzzer to deny the Eagles a chance at overtime.

Monty White, Zeke Miller and Matt Garay each tallied 11 points to pace the Eagles (7-7, 1-2 region).

High School Basketball

