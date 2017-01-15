High school basketball result: Bluffton girls vs. Grey’s Collegiate Academy

Bluffton’s girls romped to a 57-34 victory over Grey’s Collegiate Academy in the MLK Showcase in Columbia on Saturday.
Xania Bryant led the Bobcats with 16 points, five rebounds and a trio of steals. Lanitra Ferguson was stellar on the boards, grabbing 11 reounds to go with her seven points.
Bluffton also benefitted from Kennedy Barber’s eight points and seven assists. Tatyana Aikin chipped in nine points and Ashlynn Harris added six.
Yamia Johnson tallied a team-high 16 points for Grey’s Collegiate Academy.
