High School Basketball

January 14, 2017 4:59 PM

High school basketball result: John Paul II girls vs. Riverview Charter School

STAFF REPORTS

sports@islandpacket.com

The John Paul II Lady Golden Warriors lost 30-4 at Riverview Charter School in Beaufort on Saturday.

High School Basketball

