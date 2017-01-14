Macee Tamminen passes 1,000-point mark as HHCA girls beat Rebels

Macee Tamminen scored her 1,000th point in a Hilton Head Christian uniform on the way to a 20-point outing Friday night, helping the Eagles cruise past Thomas Heyward 54-31 in a showdown of SCISA Region 4-2A leaders.
Tamminen, who sat out all of last season with a torn ACL after helping the Eagles to the 2015 SCISA Class 2A state crown, reached the milestone with the game's first basket. She signed a letter of intent last fall to play collegiately at Presbyterian.
HHCA (12-1, 2-0 region) led 19-16 after one quarter before turning up the defensive intensity to hold the Rebels to just 16 points the rest of the way. Jossie Frazier and Brielle McCarthy added 13 points apiece for the Eagles, while Callie Haertel and Sydney DeSimone were strong on the boards.
Ellie Bryan scored 12 points to pace Thomas Heyward (14-2, 3-1), while Haylee Wade added seven points.
