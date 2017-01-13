High School Basketball

January 13, 2017 9:50 PM

High school basketball result: St. Andrew’s girls vs. John Paul II

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

St. Andrew’s of Savannah nipped John Paul II 28-22 Friday night.

Mary Foster Gaillard led John Paull II with six points and Jasmine Hamilton added five.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bluffton's Jermaine Patterson nets 43 in loss to Ridgeland-Hardeeville

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos