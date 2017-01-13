High school basketball result: St. Andrew’s girls vs. John Paul II

St. Andrew’s of Savannah nipped John Paul II 28-22 Friday night.
Mary Foster Gaillard led John Paull II with six points and Jasmine Hamilton added five.
January 13, 2017 9:50 PM
