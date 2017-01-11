High School Basketball

January 11, 2017 9:53 AM

High school basketball result: Beaufort Academy boys vs. Bethesda Acad.

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Academy 66, Bethesda Academy 64: Luke Harper scored 22 points to lead four BA players in double figures as the Eagles won their second game in coach Chip Dinkins’ absence.

Dawson Coleman added 17 points and Kevin Williams had 16 for the Eagles (7-2), who held on down the stretch after taking a 48-37 lead into the final quarter. Jalen Moon rounded out BA’s quartet of double-digit scorers with 10 points.

Assistant Izell Sutton again took the coaching reins while Dinkins continues to recover from emergency heart surgery last Friday. In both games, the Eagles have come away with two-point victories in running their SCISA region record to 3-1.

High School Basketball

Sports Videos