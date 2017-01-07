High school basketball result: Battery Creek boys vs. Hilton Head Island

High School Basketball

Trevor Wright canned an NBA-length three-pointer at the buzzer to sent Hilton Head Island to a thrilling 69-66 victory over Battery Creek on Saturday.

Wright’s heroics were set up by strong defense as a deflected pass set up an inbounds pass with 3.6 seconds left and the game knotted 66-66.

After a Seahawks timeout, Lance Jackson passed the ball into Wright in the back court, who dribbled to the opposite side and launched the game-winning shot.

The Seahawks trailed the entire game until a ball Wright deflected ended up in the hands of Bryce Singleton, who laid the ball up for a game-tying dunk by Tyreke Young with 56 seconds left.

Young tallied 18 points and Singleton added 13. Wright finished with nine.

Isaiah Mays led the Dolphins with 18 points and Ja’Kobie Wilson canned 16. Trey Chaney scored 11.

Hilton Head Island will open its region slate Tuesday at Berkeley.

