High school basketball result: Battery Creek girls vs. Hilton Head Island

The Class AAA Battery Creek Lady Dolphins knocked off rival Hilton Head Island on Saturday, improving to 8-4 overall and 2-0 in Region VIII.
Kevea Saners led Battery Creek, which ripped off a 15-2 advantage in the second period, with 15 points. Taquasha Lampkin and Jayden also reached double figures in points, recording 12 and 10, respectively. Dasani Dilbert finished with eight points.
Lampkin and Brianna Tolbert were the leading Battery Creek rebounders as each tallied seven.
Jasmine Campbell led the Lady Seahawks with 13 points. Miley Ray added six. Chynna Sneed and Trinity Feltner chipped in four each.
The Lady Dolphins are set to host Bluffton on Tuesday. Hilton Head Island will visit Berkeley on Tuesday.
