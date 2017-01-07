High school basketball result: John Paul II boys at Beaufort Academy

Beaufort Academy 70, John Paul II 68: Kevin Williams scored 30 points as Beaufort Academy responded to word of coach Chip Dinkins’ emergency heart surgery with one of its best games this season, handing John Paul II just its second loss.
Dinkins, the Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette’s coach of the year last season, was taken into surgery less than 14 hours before tipoff. Assistant Izell Sutton ran the team, with a packed gym chanting “Chip, Chip, Chip” throughout the game.
Luke Harper scored 14 points and Dawson Coleman added 12 for the Eagles (6-2, 2-1 region).
“It was an emotional game, and I’m very proud of the way our team handled the situation,” said BA athletics director Neal McCarty, who stepped in to serve as an assistant coach.
The difference came down to free throws, as Beaufort Academy connected on 12 of 18 attempts while the Golden Warriors made just seven of their 18 opportunities.
Rashad Battiste led JP2 (11-2) with 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Karl Johnson contributed 23 points and eight rebounds.
Comments