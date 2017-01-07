High School Basketball

January 7, 2017

High school basketball result: HH Prep boys at Thomas Heyward

Hilton Head Prep 75, Thomas Heyward 37: Javonne Watson scored 21 points to lead three Dolphins in double figures.

Haddith Stewart added 14 points for Prep, while Aidan Sanz chipped in with 11.

High School Basketball

