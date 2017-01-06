High School Basketball

January 6, 2017 9:07 PM

High school basketball result: Battery Creek girls vs. Wade Hampton

The Class AAA Battery Creek Lady Dolphins opened Region VIII play with a resounding 57-22 victory at Wade Hampton on Friday.

Taquasha Lampkin was the star of the Battery Creeks show, logging 14 points and 13 rebounds. Brianna Tolbert complemented Lampkin with 11 points and six boards.

Dasani Dilbert and Gari Forehand each knocked in eight points for the Lady Dolphins. Other Battery Creek scorers included Jayden Thompson, Kevea Sanders, Daje Bartley, Coresha Rutledge and Temera Milledge. Dilbert also recorded seven rebounds.

Battery Creek will host Hilton Head Island on Saturday.

