High school basketball result: Thomas Heyward girls vs. Hilton Head Prep

Thomas Heyward improved to 13-1 with a 53-35 victory over Hilton Head Prep on Friday.
Playing on their home court, Alayna Delong, Jamie Davis and Ivy Bryan combined to score 34 points in their team’s victory. The Lady Rebels’ Ellie Bryan and Haylee Wade each scored eight points. Gabby Boyles chipped in three.
Hilton Head Prep benefitted from a game-high 13 points from Kierstin Clark and 11 from Catherine Sheehan. Alana McCallion and Olivia Light chipped in five and four points, respectively, and Courtney Doyle and Ayannah Thompson tallied one apiece.
Thomas Heyward will host St. Andrews on Tuesday.
