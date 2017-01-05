High School Basketball

January 5, 2017 10:34 AM

High school basketball result: Beaufort Academy boys at Thomas Heyward

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Academy 93, Thomas Heyward 64: The Eagles broke open the contest with a 35-5 scoring spree to end the first half, cooling off only slightly as Thomas Heyward found its shooting touch after intermission.

Dawson Coleman led four BA players with 23 points, while Luke Harper added 21 points and Jalen Moon contributed 19. Kevin Williams notched another double/double with 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Eagles improved to 5-2.

Trace Lowther scored 14 points off the bench to pace Thomas Heyward, which tallied 45 points after halftime. Bryce Tillotson added 11 points and Blake Bannon had 10.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bluffton's Jermaine Patterson nets 43 in loss to Ridgeland-Hardeeville

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos