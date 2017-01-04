High School Basketball

January 4, 2017 10:45 AM

High school basketball result: Battery Creek boys vs. Benedictine

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Battery Creek 60, Benedictine 56 (OT): Clinton Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer to force overtime, sparking the Dolphins to their first victory of the season with a road victory in Savannah.

Isaiah Mays scored 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Dolphins (1-11), who forced two critical turnovers in the extra period to forge the victory. Battery Creek outscored the Cadets 9-5 in the overtime session.

Jo’Kobie Wilson added 14 points and eight assists for Battery Creek, while Taylor finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Sterling Hampton made it four Dolphins in double figures with 11 points.

High School Basketball

Sports Videos