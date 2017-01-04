High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls at May River

Hilton Head Island 27, May River 17: Kamryn Jackson and freshman Miley Ray scored eight points apiece to lead the Seahawks in a low-scoring affair.
Da’Nesha Miller added five points for Hilton Head, which leaned on its defense to hold May River to six points or fewer in every quarter.
“I’ve always been told that some nights your offense doesn’t click,” Seahawks coach Sean Rochester said, “but you should be able to hang your hat on your defense.”
Casey Sullivan led May River with seven points.
