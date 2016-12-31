Friday’s Bobcats Classic results and all-tournament teams

Following are Friday’s results of the Bobcat Classic at Bluffton High School:
Girls championship game
Academy of Holy Cross (Md.) 42, Eagle’s Landing (Ga.) 40
Third-place game
Farragut (Tenn.) 44, Bluffton 33
Fifth-place game
Irmo 61, Colleton County 28
Seventh-place game
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 43, Estill 35
Boys championship game
Summit Country Day (Ohio) 73, Archbishop McNicholas (Ohio) 33
Third-place game
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 75, Bluffton 73
Fifth-place game
Belen Jesuit Prep (Fla.) 60, South Point (N.C.) 56
Seventh-place game
Ben Lippen 56, Bulloch Academy (Ga.) 49
Girls All-Tournament Team
Margareth Tchoufa, Academy of the Holy Cross (MVP)
Kiera Howard, Bulloch Academy
Allayah Bryan, Bluffton
Madison Boyd, Academy of the Holy Cross
Ashley Foster, Eagle’s Landing
Courtney Evans, Irmo
Kate McMurry, Farragut
Quanajia Drayton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Jasmine Stanley, Colleton County
Boys All-Tournament Team
Alec Rodgriguez, Belen Jesuit Prep
Ryan McCray, Ben Lippen
Cole Burdick, Archbishop McNicholas
Tre’von Anderson, Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Alex Dahling, Summit Country
Blake Zieske, South Point
Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton
Nathan Brunot, Archbishop McNicholas
Sam Martiin, Summit Country (MVP)
