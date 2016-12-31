High School Basketball

December 31, 2016 2:06 PM

Friday’s Bobcats Classic results and all-tournament teams

Following are Friday’s results of the Bobcat Classic at Bluffton High School:

Girls championship game

Academy of Holy Cross (Md.) 42, Eagle’s Landing (Ga.) 40

Third-place game

Farragut (Tenn.) 44, Bluffton 33

Fifth-place game

Irmo 61, Colleton County 28

Seventh-place game

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 43, Estill 35

Boys championship game

Summit Country Day (Ohio) 73, Archbishop McNicholas (Ohio) 33

Third-place game

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 75, Bluffton 73

Fifth-place game

Belen Jesuit Prep (Fla.) 60, South Point (N.C.) 56

Seventh-place game

Ben Lippen 56, Bulloch Academy (Ga.) 49

Girls All-Tournament Team

Margareth Tchoufa, Academy of the Holy Cross (MVP)

Kiera Howard, Bulloch Academy

Allayah Bryan, Bluffton

Madison Boyd, Academy of the Holy Cross

Ashley Foster, Eagle’s Landing

Courtney Evans, Irmo

Kate McMurry, Farragut

Quanajia Drayton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Jasmine Stanley, Colleton County

Boys All-Tournament Team

Alec Rodgriguez, Belen Jesuit Prep

Ryan McCray, Ben Lippen

Cole Burdick, Archbishop McNicholas

Tre’von Anderson, Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Alex Dahling, Summit Country

Blake Zieske, South Point

Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton

Nathan Brunot, Archbishop McNicholas

Sam Martiin, Summit Country (MVP)

High School Basketball

