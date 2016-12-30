High school basketball result: Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys vs. Bluffton

Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s Tre’von Anderson scored 25 points and the Jaguars held off a furious comeback attempt by Jermaine Patterson and the host team to capture third place in the annual Bobcat Classic basketball tournament at Bluffton High School on Friday night.
Patterson knocked down seven 3-pointers en route to scoring 43 points in the loss for Bluffton. He had 14 points and a handful of steals in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats whittled away at an eight-point deficit over the final four minutes.
Terry Pusha hit four free throws down the stretch to help the Jaguars hang on for the win. Devin Butler added 18 points and Kam Waddy scored 11.
Tyrese Sandgren was the only other Bobcat in double figures, scoring 13. Richard Jenkins hit a free throw to cut Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s lead to two points with 20 seconds left, but the Bobcats couldn’t get over the hump.
