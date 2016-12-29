Thursday’s Bobcat Classic scores

Following are the results of Thursday’s action in the Bobcat Classic at Bluffton High School:
Boys semifinals
Belan Jesuit Prep (Fla.) 59, Ben Lippen 52
Summit Country Day (Ohio) 78, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 45
South Point (N.C.) 76, Bulloch Academy (Ga.) 47
McNicholas (Ohio) 57, Bluffton 56 (OT)
Girls semifinals
Colleton County 52, Estill 21
Irmo 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 36
Eagle’s Landing (Ga.) 43, Bluffton 12
Academy of Holy MD 57, Farragut (Tenn.) 45
The tournament will resume Friday at 9 a.m. with a consulation game. Other consulation games are set at 10:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. The girls final is set for 6 p.m. with the boys championship to follow.
