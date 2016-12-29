High School Basketball

December 29, 2016 11:53 PM

Thursday’s Bobcat Classic scores

Staff reports

Following are the results of Thursday’s action in the Bobcat Classic at Bluffton High School:

Boys semifinals

Belan Jesuit Prep (Fla.) 59, Ben Lippen 52

Summit Country Day (Ohio) 78, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 45

South Point (N.C.) 76, Bulloch Academy (Ga.) 47

McNicholas (Ohio) 57, Bluffton 56 (OT)

Girls semifinals

Colleton County 52, Estill 21

Irmo 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 36

Eagle’s Landing (Ga.) 43, Bluffton 12

Academy of Holy MD 57, Farragut (Tenn.) 45

The tournament will resume Friday at 9 a.m. with a consulation game. Other consulation games are set at 10:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. The girls final is set for 6 p.m. with the boys championship to follow.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos