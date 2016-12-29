High School Basketball

December 29, 2016 11:37 PM

High school basketball result: John Paul II girls vs. Calhoun Academy

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

In a 56-14 loss to Calhoun Academy on Thursday, Abigail Quinty led the John Paul II Lady Gold Warriors in rebounds with seven. She added four points.

