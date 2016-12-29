High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Crescent

The Hilton Head Island Lady Seahawks evened their McDonald’s Shootout record with a 53-30 win over Crescent on Thursday in in Hartwell, Ga.
After dropping their opener to host Hart County 78-22 on Wednesday, Hilton Head rebounded to defeat Crescent.
The Lady Seahawks led 18-3 after the opening quarter and 35-6 at halftime.
Kamryn Jackson and Austin Seelbach led Hilton Head Island with 12 points apiece. Miley Ray tallied 10 points.
The Lady Seahawks will face South Gwinnett (Ga.) at noon today.
“We just want to keep getting better each game and, obviously, enjoy some of the team bonding that happens on a trip like this,” Hilton Head Island coach Sean Rochester said.
