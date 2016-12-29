High school basketball result: Bluffton boys vs. Bulloch Academy (Ga.)

Bluffton 57, Bulloch Academy (Ga.) 40: Tyrese Sandgren scored 19 points for the second consecutive outing after crossing over from football, sending Bluffton to an opening victory at their own Bobcat Classic.
Jermaine Patterson added 12 points for the Bobcats (2-5), who dropped their first five games while the bulk of the roster played key roles in Bluffton’s football fortunes. Sandgren and Patterson combined to hit five 3-pointers on the evening.
“I saw some great things we can build on, and I saw some things that we’ve got to improve on,” Bobcats coach Michael Tew said. “A win is a win, and right now we’ll take all of them we can get.”
Tra’Vaughn Hamilton contributed eight points for Bluffton and freshman Lee Kirkland had six.
Bobcat Classic: Boys
Wednesday’s results
Summit Country Day (Ohio) 56, Belen Jesuit (Fla.) 38
Archbishop McNicholas (Ohio) 49, South Point (N.C.) 37
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 73, Ben Lippen 56
Bluffton 57, Bulloch Academy (Ga.) 40
Thursday’s games
Semifinals
Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Summit Country Day, 10:30 a.m.
Bluffton vs. Archbishop McNicholas, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Belen Jesuit vs. Ben Lippen, 1:30 p.m.
Bulloch Academy vs. South Point, 4:30 p.m.
Bobcat Classic: Girls
Wednesday’s results
Farragut (Tenn.) 43, Irmo 29
Eagle’s Landing (Ga.) 43, Colleton County 25
Holy Cross (Md.) 58, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 36
Thursday’s games
Semifinals
Holy Cross vs. Farragut, 9 a.m.
Bluffton vs. Eagle’s Landing, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Irmo, noon
Colleton County vs. Estill, 3 p.m.
