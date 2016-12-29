High School Basketball

December 29, 2016 6:44 AM

High school basketball result: Bluffton boys vs. Bulloch Academy (Ga.)

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton 57, Bulloch Academy (Ga.) 40: Tyrese Sandgren scored 19 points for the second consecutive outing after crossing over from football, sending Bluffton to an opening victory at their own Bobcat Classic.

Jermaine Patterson added 12 points for the Bobcats (2-5), who dropped their first five games while the bulk of the roster played key roles in Bluffton’s football fortunes. Sandgren and Patterson combined to hit five 3-pointers on the evening.

“I saw some great things we can build on, and I saw some things that we’ve got to improve on,” Bobcats coach Michael Tew said. “A win is a win, and right now we’ll take all of them we can get.”

Tra’Vaughn Hamilton contributed eight points for Bluffton and freshman Lee Kirkland had six.

Bobcat Classic: Boys

Wednesday’s results

Summit Country Day (Ohio) 56, Belen Jesuit (Fla.) 38

Archbishop McNicholas (Ohio) 49, South Point (N.C.) 37

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 73, Ben Lippen 56

Bluffton 57, Bulloch Academy (Ga.) 40

Thursday’s games

Semifinals

Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Summit Country Day, 10:30 a.m.

Bluffton vs. Archbishop McNicholas, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Belen Jesuit vs. Ben Lippen, 1:30 p.m.

Bulloch Academy vs. South Point, 4:30 p.m.

Bobcat Classic: Girls

Wednesday’s results

Farragut (Tenn.) 43, Irmo 29

Eagle’s Landing (Ga.) 43, Colleton County 25

Holy Cross (Md.) 58, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 36

Thursday’s games

Semifinals

Holy Cross vs. Farragut, 9 a.m.

Bluffton vs. Eagle’s Landing, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Irmo, noon

Colleton County vs. Estill, 3 p.m.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos