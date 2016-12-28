High school basketball result: Beaufort girls vs. West Oak

Beaufort 61, West Oak 38: Naijuia Moyd scored 19 points to lead three Beaufort players in double figures, and the Eagles put on the defensive clamps in the first half in cruising to an opening victory at the Carolina Invitational in Charleston.
The Eagles (8-2) limited West Oak to just nine first-half points in building a 22-point lead by intermission, then kept the margin steady to run their winning streak to six games.
Imari Smalls just missed a double-double for Beaufort with 16 points and nine rebounds, also recording five assists and five steals. Terrayah Williams added 15 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots, while Moyd also dished out eight assists.
Beaufort advanced to a winners’ bracket game Wednesday against St. Albans (W.Va.).
