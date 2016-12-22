High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Bourbon County

Bourbon County (Ky.) 77, Hilton Head Island 71: Lance Jackson drained six 3-pointers on the way to 22 points for the Seahawks, but a game of lead changes saw the final change go to Bourbon County in the third-place game at the Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic.
James Madison captured the tournament crown with a 56-44 victory over Rock Ridge in a clash of neighboring Virginia schools.
Titus Ransom paced Bourbon County with 21 points against the Seahawks, while Amaryon Blackburn added 19 and Kamron Stout had 16. The Colonels tallied eight 3-pointers as a team.
Trevor Wright contributed 15 points for the Seahawks (5-4), who had four players in all reach double figures. Eric Foggo, named to the all-tournament team, added 14 points and Bryce Singleton had 11.
Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic: Boys
Wednesday results
Championship
James Madison (Va.) 56, Rock Ridge (Va.) 44
Third place
Bourbon County (Ky.) 77, Hilton Head Island 71
Fifth place
Morristown East (Tenn.) 78, White County (Ga.) 69
Seventh place
St. James 70, Ocracoke (N.C.) 50
All-Tournament team
MVP: Riley Jorgenson, James Madison.
Also: Blake Blalock, Rock Ridge; Johnny Corish, James Madison; Eric Foggo, Hilton Head Island; Keegan Glen, Morristown East; Zach Howard, Rock Ridge; Titus Ransom, Bourbon County.
