High School Basketball

December 22, 2016 10:32 AM

High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Bourbon County

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bourbon County (Ky.) 77, Hilton Head Island 71: Lance Jackson drained six 3-pointers on the way to 22 points for the Seahawks, but a game of lead changes saw the final change go to Bourbon County in the third-place game at the Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic.

James Madison captured the tournament crown with a 56-44 victory over Rock Ridge in a clash of neighboring Virginia schools.

Titus Ransom paced Bourbon County with 21 points against the Seahawks, while Amaryon Blackburn added 19 and Kamron Stout had 16. The Colonels tallied eight 3-pointers as a team.

Trevor Wright contributed 15 points for the Seahawks (5-4), who had four players in all reach double figures. Eric Foggo, named to the all-tournament team, added 14 points and Bryce Singleton had 11.

Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic: Boys

Wednesday results

Championship

James Madison (Va.) 56, Rock Ridge (Va.) 44

Third place

Bourbon County (Ky.) 77, Hilton Head Island 71

Fifth place

Morristown East (Tenn.) 78, White County (Ga.) 69

Seventh place

St. James 70, Ocracoke (N.C.) 50

All-Tournament team

MVP: Riley Jorgenson, James Madison.

Also: Blake Blalock, Rock Ridge; Johnny Corish, James Madison; Eric Foggo, Hilton Head Island; Keegan Glen, Morristown East; Zach Howard, Rock Ridge; Titus Ransom, Bourbon County.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tournament director Gary Fulmer thinks this year's Chick-fil-A might be best ever

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos