High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Bourbon County

Bourbon County 33, Hilton Head Island 30: A second-half comeback ran out of steam in the final minutes as the Seahawks fell in the third-place game of the Seahawk Holiday Classic girls’ bracket.
Alexander (Ga.) claimed the tournament championship with a 47-41 triumph over Morristown East (Tenn.).
Hilton Head trailed 19-11 at halftime, but stepped up its press to generate a 12-3 outburst in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the final period. The Seahawks maintained their edge through most of the fourth quarter before Bourbon County made its late surge.
“We just weren’t sharp,” coach Sean Rochester said of the slow start. “Whether it was physical or mental fatigue from three days of basketball along with finals, we just didn’t have our A-game.”
Kamryn Jackson and Da’Nesha Miller led the Seahawks (4-5) with seven points apiece. Jasmine Campbell, named to the all-tournament squad, followed with six points.
Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic: Girls
Wednesday results
Championship
Alexander (Ga.) 47, Morristown East (Tenn.) 41
Third place
Bourbon County (Ky.) 33, Hilton Head Island 30
Fifth place
Thomson (Ga.) 45, Hedgesville (W.Va.) 17
Seventh place
Batesburg-Leesville 65, Ocracoke (N.C.) 43
All-Tournament team
MVP: Andria Thomas, Alexander.
Also: Sarah Bergman, Alexander; Jasmine Campbell, Hilton Head Island; KeiAndra Harper, Morristown East; Jamiah Lane, Thomson; Kiara Moore, Morristown East; Chariss Wilson, Bourbon County.
Comments