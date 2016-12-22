High School Basketball

December 22, 2016 10:04 AM

High school basketball result: Whale Branch boys vs. Byrnes

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Whale Branch 70, Byrnes 42: Camrin Miller scored 25 points and Kenny Brown pumped in 20 as the Warriors knocked off last year’s Class 4A state champions to claim fifth place at the Shootout by the Sea in North Myrtle Beach.

Miller and Brown each knocked down a trio of 3-pointers for Whale Branch (7-4), as the Warriors tallied nine in all from long distance. Xyion Youmans added 10 points for the Warriors, while Robert Alston hit two 3-pointers on the way to seven points.

Derek Morgan and Hayden Mitchem paced Byrnes with 10 points apiece.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tournament director Gary Fulmer thinks this year's Chick-fil-A might be best ever

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos