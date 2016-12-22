High school basketball result: Whale Branch boys vs. Byrnes

Whale Branch 70, Byrnes 42: Camrin Miller scored 25 points and Kenny Brown pumped in 20 as the Warriors knocked off last year’s Class 4A state champions to claim fifth place at the Shootout by the Sea in North Myrtle Beach.
Miller and Brown each knocked down a trio of 3-pointers for Whale Branch (7-4), as the Warriors tallied nine in all from long distance. Xyion Youmans added 10 points for the Warriors, while Robert Alston hit two 3-pointers on the way to seven points.
Derek Morgan and Hayden Mitchem paced Byrnes with 10 points apiece.
