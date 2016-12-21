High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Rock Ridge (Va.)

Hilton Head Island went from a season-best scoring output to a season low on consecutive nights, falling 44-36 to Rock Ridge (Va.) in Tuesday night’s semifinals of the Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic.
Bryce Singleton was the only Hilton Head Island player to score in double figures, tallying 12 points as the Seahawks (5-3) struggled with cold shooting just one night after scoring 106 in a win over Ocracoke (N.C.). Tuesday’s point total was nearly 30 points below Hilton Head’s season average of 65.5.
“If you told me that we would only give up 44 points tonight prior to the tip, I would have told you that I thought we would get the win,” Seahawks coach Ken Updike said. “When you have a night shooting poorly from the field, you’ve got to find another way to win.”
The Seahawks also were victimized by Rock Ridge’s long-distance accuracy, with Keshav Bhakta knocking down six 3-pointers and Blake Blalock hitting four. Bhakta finished with 18 points on the night, while Blalock tallied 12.
Rock Ridge advanced to play for the championship against fellow Virginia school James Madison, which defeated Bourbon County (Ky.) in the other semifinal. Hilton Head and Bourbon County were set to play for third place.
Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic: Boys
Tuesday results
Semifinals
James Madison (Va.) 63, Bourbon County (Ky.) 43
Rock Ridge (Va.) 44, Hilton Head Island 36
Consolation
Morristown East (Tenn.) 72, St James 58
White County (Ga.) 64, Ocracoke (N.C.) 43
Wednesday games
Championship
James Madison vs. Rock Ridge, 8:30 p.m. (Main Gym)
Third place
Hilton Head Island vs. Bourbon County, 7 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)
Fifth place
White County vs. Morristown East, 5:30 p.m. (Main Gym)
Seventh place
St. James vs. Ocracoke, 5:30 p.m. (HHI Middle)
