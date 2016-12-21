High school basketball result: Whale Branch boys vs. Swansea

Whale Branch 66, Swansea 26: Camrin Miller’s 12 points led a balanced attack as the Warriors cruised in their consolation-bracket matchup at the Shootout by the Sea in North Myrtle Beach.
Miller was the only player in double figures for Whale Branch (6-4), though five others scored at least six points. George Delaney and Xzavier Bryan added eight points each, Kenny Brown had seven and Xyion Youmans and Robert Alston had six apiece.
Whale Branch advanced to a fifth-place game Wednesday against Byrnes, which defeated Manning in Tuesday’s other consolation contest.
