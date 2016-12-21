High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Alexander (Ga.)

Alexander (Ga.) 45, Hilton Head Island 26: The visitors used a strong defense to open up a 15-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back in their semifinal matchup at the Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic.
The Seahawks (4-4) scored no more than eight points in any quarter as they suffered their first loss of more than single digits. Jasmine Campbell led the way with 14 points.
Though the Cougars placed no scorer in double figures, four tallied at least eight points. Andria Thomas topped the chart with nine points, followed by Cierra Brown, Alice Pattillo and Kim Lawson with eight apiece.
Hilton Head moved into a third-place game Wednesday against Bourbon County (Ky.), which fell to Morristown East (Tenn.) in the other semifinal.
Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic: Girls
Tuesday results
Semifinals
Morristown East (Tenn.) 45, Bourbon County (Ky.) 18
Alexander (Ga.) 45, Hilton Head Island 26
Consolation
Thomson (Ga.) 40, Batesburg-Leesville 35
Hedgesville (W.Va.) 56, Ocracoke (N.C.) 43
Wednesday games
Championship
Morristown East vs. Alexander, 7 p.m. (Main Gym)
Third place
Hilton Head Island vs. Bourbon County, 5:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)
Fifth place
Thomson vs. Hedgesville, 8:30 p.m. (HHI Middle)
Seventh place
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Ocracoke, 7 p.m. (HHI Middle)
