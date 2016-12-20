High School Basketball

December 20, 2016 10:15 AM

High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Ocracoke

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 106, Ocracoke (N.C.) 39: Chris Washington scored 24 points and Bryce Singleton added 23 to lead a quartet of Seahawks in double figures on opening night of the Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic.

Trevor Wright added 12 points and Eric Foggo had 10 for the Seahawks (5-2), who bounced back strongly from back-to-back losses last week. Hilton Head drained eight 3-pointers on the evening, and all 11 players on the roster got into the scoring column.

Malteus Gilbert led Ocracoke with 15 points.

Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic: Boys

Monday’s results

Bourbon County (Ky.) 54, Morristown East (Tenn.) 53

James Madison (Va.) 44, St. James 35

Rock Ridge (Va.) 45, White County (Ga.) 41

Hilton Head Island 106, Ocracoke (N.C.) 39

Tuesday’s games

Semifinals

Bourbon County vs. James Madison, 5:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

Rock Ridge vs. Hilton Head Island, 8:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

Consolation

Morristown East vs. St. James, 5:30 p.m. (HHI Middle)

White County vs. Ocracoke, 8:30 p.m. (HHI Middle)

High School Basketball

