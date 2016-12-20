High School Basketball

December 20, 2016 10:12 AM

High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Hedgesville

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 40, Hedgesville (W.Va.) 34: Kamryn Jackson scored 14 points as the Seahawks overcame a six-point halftime deficit to win their opener in the Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic.

Jasmine Campbell added 10 points and Da’Nesha Miller contributed six for Hilton Head (4-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak in which late-game leads turned into defeats.

“We know we made mistakes in those three games that cost us victories,” coach Sean Rochester said. “Tonight, I saw confidence in our group and we executed to finish the game.”

Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic: Girls

Monday’s results

Bourbon County (Ky.) 43, Thomson (Ga.) 33

Morristown East (Tenn.) 63, Batesburg-Leesville 28

Alexander (Ga.) 53, Ocracoke (N.C.) 34

Hilton Head Island 40, Hedgesville (W.Va.) 34

Tuesday’s games

Semifinals

Bourbon County vs. Morristown East, 7 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Alexander vs. Hilton Head Island, 7 p.m. (Main Gym)

Consolation

Thomson vs. Batesburg-Leesville, 5:30 p.m. (Auxiliary)

Ocracoke vs. Hedgesville, 7:30 p.m. (HHI Middle)

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tournament director Gary Fulmer thinks this year's Chick-fil-A might be best ever

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos