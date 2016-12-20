High school basketball result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Hedgesville

Hilton Head Island 40, Hedgesville (W.Va.) 34: Kamryn Jackson scored 14 points as the Seahawks overcame a six-point halftime deficit to win their opener in the Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic.
Jasmine Campbell added 10 points and Da’Nesha Miller contributed six for Hilton Head (4-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak in which late-game leads turned into defeats.
“We know we made mistakes in those three games that cost us victories,” coach Sean Rochester said. “Tonight, I saw confidence in our group and we executed to finish the game.”
Sonesta Seahawk Holiday Classic: Girls
Monday’s results
Bourbon County (Ky.) 43, Thomson (Ga.) 33
Morristown East (Tenn.) 63, Batesburg-Leesville 28
Alexander (Ga.) 53, Ocracoke (N.C.) 34
Tuesday’s games
Semifinals
Bourbon County vs. Morristown East, 7 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)
Alexander vs. Hilton Head Island, 7 p.m. (Main Gym)
Consolation
Thomson vs. Batesburg-Leesville, 5:30 p.m. (Auxiliary)
Ocracoke vs. Hedgesville, 7:30 p.m. (HHI Middle)
