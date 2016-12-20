High School Basketball

December 20, 2016 10:09 AM

High school basketball result: HH Prep girls vs. Frederica Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Frederica Academy 51, Hilton Head Prep 39: Catherine Sheehan scored 21 points for the Dolphins, which saw a two-game winning streak halted over the weekend.

