Beaufort Academy volleyball to play for SCISA Class A championship

By Staff reports

October 21, 2017 4:41 PM

The Beaufort Academy girls volleyball team is headed to the SCISA Class A championship.

The Eagles defeated Patrick Henry, 25-7, 25-19 and Cathedral Academy, 27-25, 25-22 on Saturday to advance to the title match. Beaufort will play the winner of Mead Hall and Wardlaw for the championship in Sumter on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The Eagles went 3-0 Friday on the first day of the double-elimination tournament.

Beaufort Academy started with a win over Cambridge Academy 25-14, 25-5 and then beat Coastal Christian 25-14, 25-9. BA defeated defending state champion Wardlaw, 25-19, 25-20.

