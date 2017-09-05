Hilton Head wrestler for Super 32 event

Hilton Head Island High senior and two-time state champion Billy Christie finished second in the 170-pound class at in the Super 32 qualifier in McDonough, Ga., over Labor Day weekend.
Christie went 4-0 before reaching the finals where he lost to Noah Clary of Ohio 5-4.
The Super 32 Challenge is a national event hosted in Greensboro, NC in late October. Ten qualifying tournaments are held across the country where the top four finishers at each qualify for the Super 32 Challenge.
The top-four finishers from all individual state championships qualify for the event so Hilton Head Island two-time state champion Alex Braden will be joining Christie in October.
